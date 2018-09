× Would Esmeralda Buy That – 09.28.18

It’s time for another edition of ‘Would Esmeralda Buy That’ in which Nick Digilio, Vic Vaughn and Producer Dan guess if Esmeralda Leon would buy some interesting infomercial-esqe products.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)