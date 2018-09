× Wintrust Community Leader: Medication Management Partners’ Labinot Avdiu

The healthcare industry is growing as it continues to serve one of the biggest age groups in years – the baby boomers. Steve Bertrand (Host of The Wintrust Business Lunch) sat down with Labinot Avdiu (CEO of Medication Management Partners) to talk about the significant growth of the market that they continue to serve and that means their own growth with the help of Wintrust.