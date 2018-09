× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/28/18: 50 Million of Facebook Users’s Experience Data Breach

There’s always something that pops up last minute and that’s what happened before the show with the news of 50 million Facebook users experiencing a data breach, so Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis covered the latest details being released. Labinot Avdiu then rounded out the short show with the Wintrust Community Leader conversation to break down the medication management industry that is growing significantly.