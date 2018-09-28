× True Star Foundation Prepares To Celebrate New Digital Platform During Fundraiser Event

A celebration is under way as True Star Foundation prepares to launch their new digital platform, TrueStar.Life. The soon-to-be go-to digital platform for the youth will replace True Star Magazine. The final print issue of True Star has been released and you will find both founders, DeAnna McLeary Sherman and Na-Tae Thompson on its’ cover.

Co-founder DeAnna McLeary shares a quote from the students “Print is not it”. True Star is a non-profit media company ran by youth in Chicago. McLeary and Thompson believes in listening to the youth because this is the market True Star serves. Both founders saw a need for media training in schools now they are taking it to the next level so they can help bridge the gap into the digital world.

The fundraiser event will take place:

Thursday, October 4, 2018 6pm-9pm.

Leo Burnett

35 West Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

This fundraiser will raise funds to invest in True Star digital on-the-job training programs and digital platform

Click here for ticket info.

