The Opening Bell 9/28/18: The Quarter is Over, So Where Should Our Money Be Sitting?

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The last day of the trading week also means the last day of trading for the quarter. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) focused on what lies ahead in the market and where the money in our portfolios should be sitting (paul@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) wrapped up the week with a check in on which airlines have the best reputation for being on time and who’s winning the customer loyalty competition.

 