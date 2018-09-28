× The Opening Bell 9/28/18: The Quarter is Over, So Where Should Our Money Be Sitting?

The last day of the trading week also means the last day of trading for the quarter. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) focused on what lies ahead in the market and where the money in our portfolios should be sitting (paul@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) wrapped up the week with a check in on which airlines have the best reputation for being on time and who’s winning the customer loyalty competition.