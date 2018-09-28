× The Mincing Rascals 09.28.18: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify, but will Jason Van Dyke?

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand, Patti Vasquez and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They review the Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford hearing, the reason this podcast episode was postponed a day. And, as the Jason Van Dyke – Laquan McDonald murder trial nears an end, the Rascals deliberate the evidence and information provided by the defense.