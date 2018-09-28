× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.28.18: The Brett Kavanaugh vote delayed, Jason Van Dyke trial nears an end, Weekend events and Bright Side of Life

Today on the John Williams Show, John takes you into the chambers of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who gave their remarks on yesterday’s hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his sexual assault accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. He then asks you what you think about the week-long delay for an FBI investigation. Chicago Tribune Reporters Stacy St. Clair and Megan Crepeau then visit in-studio to talk about the latest on the Jason Van Dyke – Laquan McDonald murder trial, which yesterday involved strong words from Judge Vincent Gaughan to the jury. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta give you “Fun Stuff to Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life.