The John Williams NewsClick: Should the Brett Kavanaugh vote be delayed?

Posted 2:14 PM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12PM, September 28, 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, speaks as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listens at left during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Washington (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)