Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference accompanied by Mayor Rahm Emanuel Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Chicago. Between 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 and 6 a.m. Monday morning local time, police say at least 11 people were killed and about 70 were wounded in Chicago. Emanuel and Johnson said the weekend shootings were concentrated in just a few neighborhoods on Chicago's West and South Sides, in areas where street gangs are entrenched. Johnson said the shootings "are not random" and are "fueled by gang conflicts." (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Superintendent Eddie Johnson: “There is still work to be done, I want to be clear about that.”
Superintendent Eddie Johnson stops by the Steve Cochran Show to discuss what the neighborhood responses will be to the VanDyke trial verdict and how they are working with community outreach groups to keep things orderly. Johnson explains that he is working really hard and rebuilding the relationship between the police and the community.