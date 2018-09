× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.28.18: It’s Friday, Go Cats!

The Northwestern Wildcats are hosting Michigan this weekend so we brought some adorable kittens in studio. Go Cats! Dan Hampton thinks the Bears are going to win a tight one, 31-30 and Coach Fitz is pumped. Arturo Gomez stopped by to talk about the luxury experience sector and Steve Stone wraps up the Sox season for us!