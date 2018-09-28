× ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 44: Everything you need to know before the premiere

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben, managing editor from Decider.com. They talk about TV news coverage on the historic Kavanaugh hearing, the return of ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Murphy Brown’, Jim Carrey performance in ‘Kidding,’ the season premiere of ‘SNL,’ and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.