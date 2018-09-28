× One of the creators of the original ‘Star Wars’ poster, a cameo in ‘Solo,’ and more

The original STAR WARS poster art created by the Hildebrandt Brothers in 1977 is arguably the most iconic and recognizable symbol of the saga. We are honored to be joined by one half of the duo responsible for its creation as Greg Hildebrandt joins us IN THE CANTINA to fill us in on the background and history of this well-known work of art. Disney’s Bob “The Buck Stops Here” Iger revealed to the Hollywood Reporter a slowdown is coming for STAR WARS as the studio will be pulling back on its up-to-now aggressive release schedule. We discuss what this means beyond EPISODE IX and how it may affect the announced Rian Johnson trilogy. Plus, a closer look at the Anthony Daniels cameo in SOLO, we remember Gary Kurtz, and we continue our search for the “new” Wilhelm Scream.