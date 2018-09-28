Chicago’s Own | Teacher and Rapper (Chi-P) Promotes Change With New Single ‘RISE’

Having grown up on the Westside of Chicago to a 13 year old single mother, Pierre ‘Chi-P’ Moore knew poverty wasn’t the life he wanted to live.

Pierre is an educator within the Chicago Public Schools and he’s currently working on a Doctorates in Educational Leadership. His goal is inspire more African-American males.

Pierre is also a rapper and goes by the name, ‘Chi-P’. In his latest single ‘RISE’, ‘Chi-P’ combines his personal knowledge of poverty with his personal knowledge of success to raise consciousness amongst all.

Watch him perform ‘RISE’ LIVE at the WGN Studios:

Check him out on ChiPedia Podcast with Marsha Lyles: