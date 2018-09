× Chicago Tribune Reporters Stacy St. Clair and Megan Crepeau: Judge Gaughan warns that he’ll imprison those who talk to the jury

Chicago Tribune Reporters Stacy St. Clair and Megan Crepeau join John Williams to discuss the Jason Van Dyke trial. It’s on break through Monday, which starts what could be the last week of the trial, and jurors spend their weekend warned against reading, listening or talking about the case.