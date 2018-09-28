× Chicago artist you should know: Jack Larsen

The tremendous indie-pop artist Jack Larsen joins Justin to talk about his young career, how much he has learned about making music, being part of the Closed Sessions family, his views on collaboration, the importance of staying true to himself, his EP, “Push-Ups” and his new song, “Ugly.”

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook