Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks tires to get around Trevor Daley #83 of the Detroit Red Wings during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: 2018 Preseason
Chris Boden & Scott King huddle up after Thursday’s 2-1 preseason loss to Ottawa to share Joel Quenneville’s disappointment in the game with the regular season a week away, the roster cutdown and ensuing lineup shuffle, as well as the scariest mascot known to man.