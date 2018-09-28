× Bill & Wendy Show and “Tree Trade-In” live from Treetime – Oct 19

It’s never too early to spread some good will for Goodwill!

Join Bill & Wendy for a live broadcast on Friday, October 19 from 10am to 1pm – that includes their streaming bonus hour – at Treetime, a 50,000 square foot Christmas showroom located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

We’re celebrating the Goodwill and Treetime “Tree Trade-In Sale”!

Throughout the month of October, trade in your gently used artificial Christmas tree to donate to Goodwill and you’ll get $75 off select new Treetime trees or 15% off any Treetime tree.

Be one of the first three attendees to bring a tree to Bill & Wendy’s broadcast and you’ll get an additional $50 off!

Each artificial tree that is donated will in turn be available for purchase at area Goodwill stores. The monies from selling these donated trees will provide training and job opportunities for people within the community.

And in the spirit of giving back to you, at the broadcast you’ll have a chance to win giveaways, including a $25 Goodwill gift card every 30 minutes.

In addition, “Good Buy Girl” Judy Pielach will create a Christmas-themed centerpiece that one lucky attendee will get to win, too!

Come join the party and get into the spirit of giving!