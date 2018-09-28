× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.28.18: What comes next for Kavanaugh?

Another Friday down in the books. Bill and Wendy discuss the most critical moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford Senate hearing with listeners. Rich Lenkov, resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, shares his legal expertise on the hearing. Alexander Zalben, the managing editor of Decider.com, joins the show to talk about the return of ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Murphy Brown.’ Bill and Wendy also chat with stand up comedian & writer Ritch Shydner.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.