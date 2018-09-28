× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.28.18: Who uses that word anymore?

Today on the Friday edition of the #bonushour, Bill and Wendy chat about Kevin Jackson, a syndicated radio host, and author, who was fired after he went on Twitter to call three accusers of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “lying skanks.” They also take the live feed of the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Kavanaugh.



