2018 Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Oct 28

Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s and register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, October 28 at Montrose Harbor.

Registration opens at 8am, the pre-walk ceremony is at 9:30am and the 3.2 mile walk begins at 10am.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages to join the fight against the disease!

When you participate in the Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goal. While there is no fee to register, participants are encouraged to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.

Once you register, you will have access to a wide range of tools and support through your customized Participant Center. Join us and lead the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease!

