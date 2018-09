× Why Life Insurance Is Your Most Important Coverage

Butch Jeffries, an exclusive financial specialist with Allstate, joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to talk about the importance of life insurance, why life insurance is for everyone, how it can help financially protect your family in case of a worst-case scenario, and much more.

