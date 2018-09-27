Top Five@5 (9/27/18): Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is “100 percent” sure Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her, Kavanaugh rebukes Ford’s assertion, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 27th, 2018:
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the night Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her, Judge Kavanaugh rebukes any notion that he ever assaulted anyone, a retired Chicago Police firearms instructor testifies about the use of deadly during the trial of Jason Van Dyke, Barbara Streisand releases a new song, and Senator Jeff Flake alludes to how the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
