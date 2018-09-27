× Thought Leader Rod Murray: Interest Rates on The Rise But Should Our Caution Be Raised As Well?

The economy is doing well and the Federal Reserve recognizes that. Steve Grzanich kept his gaze focused forward as he chatted with Rod Murray (Group SVP and Head of Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) to learn about how this interest rate hike is a bigger shift for the timeline of the economy’s health. The Associated Bank Thought Leader also covered other various trends going on in the banking industry like the continuation of branch closures as digital banking becomes more and more popular.