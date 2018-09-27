× The Opening Bell 9/27/18: Using Corporate Power to Help Combat Chicago’s Gun Violence

The Federal Reserve is on the up (with their interest rates that is). Steve Grzanich sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, to talk about the interest rate hike and Rod Murray (Group SVP and Head of Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) broke down the details about this regular move from the Fed as the economy gains momentum. Paul La Schaizza (Illinois President of AT&T) then jumped on with Steve to discuss how they are taking their corporate power and using it to fight gun violence issues throughout Chicago with the new Believe Chicago Initiative.