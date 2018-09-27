The John Williams NewsClick: Should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed to the Supreme Court?
-
Senator Dick Durbin: ‘If the integrity of the Supreme Court is questioned, it’s gonna shake the foundation of this democracy’
-
The Mincing Rascals 09.20.18: Jason Van Dyke trial day four, Christine Blasey Ford, Erika Harold, JB Pritzker
-
The ‘Feisty’ Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn weighs in on the Brett Kavanaugh allegations
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.18.18: Jason Van Dyke, Brett Kavanaugh, Queen of Hearts Raffle, Bingo the weiner dog
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.27.18: #KavanaughHearings
-
-
Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz: “If I were his attorney, I’d be telling him, ‘Shut up and put the phone down'”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.06.18: Brett Kavanaugh hearing, “uhPARENTly,” Jason Van Dyke trial, New York Times anonymous op-ed
-
Chicago mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy, former Supreme Court clerks Scodro & Keller on Kavanaugh, Anurima Bhargava on new Trump affirmative action policies and much more
-
Mark McKinnon knows Brett Kavanaugh as good guy, but favors a thorough investigation
-
Legal expert Rich Lenkov: Will the Mueller report be released by the midterm elections?
-
-
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (9/24/18): Paul Vallas is fired up by the late entry of Preckwinkle, Chico, & Daley into the race for mayor. Plus, Tom Bevan on the Kavanaugh circus
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should the Kavanaugh hearing be delayed?
-
Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.24.18: The freedom to vote