× The Chicago Way (09/27/18): Community activist Will Calloway gets to the heart of the Van Dyke trial and modern day justice

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 15 (09/27/18): John Kass reports from outside the trial of Jason Van Dyke on the different standard of justice used in the Van Dyke trial vs. Bret Kavanaugh proceedings. Kasso then talks with community activist Will Calloway about how Chicago will handle the verdict in the Van Dyke trial. Calloway is a driving force behind the release of the dashcam video showing shooting death of Laquan McDonald & the subsequent demonstrations since then.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3550902/3550902_2018-09-27-122902.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here