The Chicago Way (09/27/18): Community activist Will Calloway gets to the heart of the Van Dyke trial and modern day justice

Posted 4:49 PM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, September 27, 2018

Journalist Brandon Smith, left, and activist William Calloway talk to reporters Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, after a Cook County judge ordered the Chicago Police Department to release a video of an officer fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Nov. 25, in Chicago. The video is said to show the officer shooting McDonald 16 times in October 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 15 (09/27/18): John Kass reports from outside the trial of Jason Van Dyke on the different standard of justice used in the Van Dyke trial vs. Bret Kavanaugh proceedings. Kasso then talks with community activist Will Calloway about how Chicago will handle the verdict in the Van Dyke trial. Calloway is a driving force behind the release of the dashcam video showing shooting death of Laquan McDonald & the subsequent demonstrations since then.

