Sox RHP Dylan Cease: “All I can do is get ready… and put myself in a position to pitch well wherever they put me”

Posted 6:24 AM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23AM, September 27, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Pitcher Dylan Cease #29 of the Chicago White Sox and the U.S. Team works the ninth inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

White Sox top pitching prospect Dylan Cease joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly, as he takes stock of a successful 2018 campaign and discusses finding a rapport with Zack Collins behind the plate, reaching out to Michael Kopech following the latter’s Tommy John surgery, pitching for both the Sox and Cubs organizations and how he views his part in the Quintana/Eloy deal, and more.