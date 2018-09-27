× Sox RHP Dylan Cease: “All I can do is get ready… and put myself in a position to pitch well wherever they put me”

White Sox top pitching prospect Dylan Cease joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly, as he takes stock of a successful 2018 campaign and discusses finding a rapport with Zack Collins behind the plate, reaching out to Michael Kopech following the latter’s Tommy John surgery, pitching for both the Sox and Cubs organizations and how he views his part in the Quintana/Eloy deal, and more.