Sona Shah – Co-Founder + CEO – Neopenda

Neopenda co-founder and CEO Sona Shah joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk newborn health. Three million babies die within their first month of life, and nearly all of those deaths occur in a developed country. Neopenda’s vital signs monitor aims to fix that.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3550835/sona-shah-co-founder-ceo-neopenda_2018-09-27-102235.64kmono.mp3

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

