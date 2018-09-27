Joe Maddon (L) of the Chicago Cubs argues with umpire Lance Barksdale #23 after Barksdale threw Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs out of the game during the fourth inning on July 25, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park, Episode 22: A Wild Night At Wrigley And Previewing The Cubs Final Weekend Of The Season; Recapping Year 2 Of The White Sox Rebuild
On this week’s episode Kevin Powell and Tony Andracki (1:10) from NBC Sports Chicago recap a crazy Wednesday night at Wrigley. And then they preview the final four games of the season and predict where the Cubs will end up in the postseason. Then, Kevin talks with Josh Nelson (22:35) from Sox Machine about the Sox season and what to expect in their offseason.