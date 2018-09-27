× Powell at the Park, Episode 22: A Wild Night At Wrigley And Previewing The Cubs Final Weekend Of The Season; Recapping Year 2 Of The White Sox Rebuild

On this week’s episode Kevin Powell and Tony Andracki (1:10) from NBC Sports Chicago recap a crazy Wednesday night at Wrigley. And then they preview the final four games of the season and predict where the Cubs will end up in the postseason. Then, Kevin talks with Josh Nelson (22:35) from Sox Machine about the Sox season and what to expect in their offseason.

