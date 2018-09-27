× Mike Monico analyzes the emotional testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford & Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Former federal prosecutor Mike Monico joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to recap a long day of testimony on Capitol Hill. Beginning with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s morning testimony wherein she affirmed with “100 percent” certainty that Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school. The day ended over nine hours later with Brett Kavanaugh asserting that he has never assaulted anyone and was highlighted by fiery comments from Sen. Lindsey Graham.