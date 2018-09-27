× “It is a bleak broadcast slate…” Dan Fienberg on this Fall’s new TV shows

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about some of the new shows that have debuted this fall.

Topics include Big Brother, Manifest, A Million Little Things, Kidding, Magnum P.I., FBI, long running shows, I Feel Bad, The Deuce, The Good Place and King Lear.

