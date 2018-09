× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 178: Week 4 Bears, NFL Preview

As the Bears continue preparing for a visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take a look back at last week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Lorin Cox, of Pro Football Focus, joins the guys to clarify how PFF’s grading system works. Later on the guys preview the Bucs, make a prop bet on the fly and pick college and pro games against the spread.

