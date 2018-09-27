× Comptroller Susana Mendoza on Anti-sexual harassment Campaign Policy, Wellness Wednesday with Kathy Tynus and Comedian Paul Farahvar | Full Show (Sept 26th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins us on air to discuss the Anti-sexual harassment Campaign Policy she is supporting and how to stay aware of this important campaign. Then, it’s Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Kathy Tynus (Northwestern Medicine) – Dr. Tynus joins us to explain how to properly dispose of chemicals and used prescription medicine. And finally, Comedian Paul Farahvar comes on air to promote his show “Everyone’s A Lawyer” and popular podcast, “2 Guys 1 Album“. All this and more!

