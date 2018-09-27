× City Club of Chicago: Illinois Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman

September 25, 2018

Liz Gorman – Illinois Tollway – Executive Director

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Gorman was appointed Executive Director by the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors in February 2018.

Gorman manages the agency’s daily operations, oversees its $1.45 billion budget and leads its nearly 1,500 employees in ensuring the Tollway’s 1.6 million daily drivers travel on a safe, efficient and customer-friendly highway system that incorporates innovative roadway designs and cutting-edge technology.

Before joining the Tollway, Gorman compiled a record of public service that encompassed more than 12 years as a Cook County Commissioner and Forest Preserve District Commissioner, where she emphasized transportation, economic development and public safety issues.

Gorman gained experience in regional and transportation planning while serving as a member of the Northeastern Illinois Planning Commission and most recently provided strategic planning services to PricewaterhouseCoopers while serving as Director of State and Local Government.