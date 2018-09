Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. WGN’s Kim Gordon traveled with a group from the area to understand why this city plays such a pivotal role and what's being done to preserve survivors' stories for generations to come.

For more information on the museum, visit https://www.ushmm.org. And for information on the upcoming luncheon, visit https://www.ushmm.org/online-calendar/event/MWCHICLUNCH1018.