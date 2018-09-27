× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.27.18: #KavanaughHearings

Bill and Wendy share their reactions to the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, as they followed Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, at which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified at the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They also take listeners phone calls.

