Wintrust Business Lunch 9/26/18: A Storm Is Coming, Electric Bills Getting Cheaper, & This Year's Mosquitoes

The good times in the economy are flowing right now, but we all know that everything comes to an end. Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage reflected on an experience with a rain storm that could be happening on Wall Street soon, and they also touched on the changes that are happening with FAFSA and what students/parents should know. Frank Sennett jumped on the program to explain how your ComEd bill might become a bit cheaper, and Randi Shaffer shared everything she found in the Chicago social media realm from this last week.