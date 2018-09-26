Wintrust Business Lunch 9/26/18: A Storm Is Coming, Electric Bills Getting Cheaper, & This Year’s Mosquitoes

Posted 1:09 PM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, September 26, 2018

(AP Photo/Al Goldis, FILE)

The good times in the economy are flowing right now, but we all know that everything comes to an end. Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage reflected on an experience with a rain storm that could be happening on Wall Street soon, and they also touched on the changes that are happening with FAFSA and what students/parents should know. Frank Sennett jumped on the program to explain how your ComEd bill might become a bit cheaper, and Randi Shaffer shared everything she found in the Chicago social media realm from this last week.

 