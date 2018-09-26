× Why do we continue to see Latino displacement in Chicago?

Civil rights leader and human rights champion Jose (Cha Cha) Jimenez joins Justin to discuss his career, his work with the Young Lords, the importance of telling the story of the Young Lords, the transition the Young Lords made from street gang to political collective and the history of displacement of the Latino community in Chicago.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook.