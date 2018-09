× Trailer Trash: An 80s Memoir

Angie Cavallari is a lifestyle and pop culture writer. She is also the author of ‘Trailer Trash: An 80s Memoir’. She joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her book, the nostalgic 80s, and why we love those years so much.

