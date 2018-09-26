× The Opening Bell 9/26/18: Brexit Updates, Lyft’s One Billionth Ride, and Business Co-op Growth

A busy news cycle in the business world means that Steve Grzanich took a moment to recap some of the biggest headlines including the latest with Brexit, Lyft marking its one billionth ride, and many others. Steve then touched on an over looked trend in business as he learned from Doug O’Brien (President and CEO of the National Cooperative Business Association) about how the cooperative business model gaining momentum and has plenty of room to grow.