× The Major Companies Rebranding, The Iconic Brands Struggling and The Brands Listeners Are Most Loyal To

News that Dunkin Donuts and Weight Watchers are rebranding and this list of iconic brands struggling leads Nick Digilio to ask listeners which brands they are loyal to.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)