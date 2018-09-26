× Tech Tuesday with Andy Choi, Etiquette with Law Enforcement with John O’Malley, and Trump’s Snafu with Historian Allan J. Lichtman | Full Show (Sept 25th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: It’s Tech Tuesday with our expert from Verizon, Andy Choi! Listen in as he gives us the latest insight into the tech world including the illusive 5G coming out soon. Then, we welcome on John O’Malley (Former Law Enforcement Officer) to discuss the importance of obeying the law and the ins and outs of working with law enforcement. And finally, we discuss Trump’s UN Snafu and the current state of political affairs with Historian Allan J. Lichtman.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER