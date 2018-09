× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.26.18: America isn’t about tribes

What a day. Steve is recovering from walking into our glass door in the office. The count it up to 2 of show members that have run into the door. Senator Dick Durbin talks Kavanaugh and Karen Conti covers Cosby, VanDyke and Kavanaugh. Scandal’s Joe Morton talks about his new show “God Friended Me”. Roe Conn provided deep analysis on Dancing with the Stars.