Stay Alive Clothing Brand Spreading Mental Health Awareness

Posted 6:00 AM, September 26, 2018, by

Ryne Bandolik, Ruben Vargas & Jen Z

Two friends join together on a mission to create their own NPO, Stay Alive Clothing Brand.  Ryne Bandolik and Ruben Vargas, both personally affected by tragedies mental health can lead to, wanted to make a difference and spread awareness through a great slogan, clothing brand and creating a safe platform where people can share their stories. Learn more at www.stayaliveclothingbrand.com.

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on FacebookInstagram & www.jenzanotti.com!