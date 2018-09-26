× Stay Alive Clothing Brand Spreading Mental Health Awareness

Two friends join together on a mission to create their own NPO, Stay Alive Clothing Brand. Ryne Bandolik and Ruben Vargas, both personally affected by tragedies mental health can lead to, wanted to make a difference and spread awareness through a great slogan, clothing brand and creating a safe platform where people can share their stories. Learn more at www.stayaliveclothingbrand.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3550213/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-04_2018-09-25-183413.64kmono.mp3

