× Scandal’s Papa Pope, Joe Morton, on his new show “God Friended Me”

One of the coolest guys we know, Joe Morton, joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his new CBS show “God Friended Me”. Joe is known for his many roles including Papa Pope on Scandal and Justin’s favorite, Terminator 2 Judgement Day. Joe says he’s been lucky enough to not really have any roles that got away.