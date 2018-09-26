Roe Conn Full Show (9/26/18): Tom Skilling on the damage from recent storms, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 26th, 2018:
WGN’s Erik Runge & former federal prosecutor Mike Monico break down a busy day in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling describes the reported damage from storms that blew through the area, The Top Five@5 features Joe Theismann’s take on ‘roughing the passer’ rules, and former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman talks about President Trump’s comments about Canadian trade negotiations.
