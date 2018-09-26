Live: Listen to the Jason Van Dyke trial

Rocky Wirtz talks candidly about his family & life outside the Blackhawks in the new book The Breakaway

Posted 9:22 AM, September 26, 2018, by

Rocky Wirtz in the Allstate Skyline Studio (Photo: JCarlin)

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his family’s legacy and the new book The Breakaway: The Untold Story of The Chicago Blackhawks’ Wirtz Family. With a foreword by Hall-of-Famer Tony Esposito, Rocky describes the book as an unflinching history of the Wirtz family.

