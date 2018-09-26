Rocky Wirtz talks candidly about his family & life outside the Blackhawks in the new book The Breakaway
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his family’s legacy and the new book The Breakaway: The Untold Story of The Chicago Blackhawks’ Wirtz Family. With a foreword by Hall-of-Famer Tony Esposito, Rocky describes the book as an unflinching history of the Wirtz family.
