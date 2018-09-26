× Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 7: Seven witnesses testify about a “revolver knife,” use of deadly force, Laquan McDonald’s demeanor, and more…

WGN’s Erik Runge & former federal prosecutor Mike Monico join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to break down the seventh day of testimony in the trial of Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald. On the docket today, the truck driver who encountered McDonald in the truck parking lot and made the initial 911 call testifies about Laquan’s demeanor; a Chicago Police Sgt. talks about an officer safety alert concerning a “revolver knife;” the surgeon who worked to resuscitate Laquan life at the hospital describes the wounds he encountered; and an instructor at the police academy explains what recruits are taught about use of deadly force.