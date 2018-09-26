Nick Digilio: GMiV, Irish American Movie Hooley, Great Gifts, Brand Loyalty
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Great Moments in Vinyl and their three shows this weekend at The Edgewater Arts Festival
+ Mike Houlihan of the 4th Annual Irish American Movie Hooley
Hour 2:
+ The Best Gifts You Ever Received
Hour 3:
+ The Best Gifts You Ever Received continued
+ Major companies rebranding, iconic brands struggling and brands listeners are loyal to
Hour 4:
+ Major companies rebranding, iconic brands struggling and brands listeners are loyal to continued
+ Dancing with the Stars update with Mary VanDeVelde
