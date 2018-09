× National Geographic explorer Dr. Kara Cooney: “Most women work for the patriarchy without even knowing it.”

National Geographic explorer Dr. Kara Cooney is in town to speak at the Auditorium on September 26th. She has a new book coming out, “When Woman Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt”. Cooney is a celebrated Egyptologist who is currently a professor of Egyptian art and architecture at UCLA. She was previously the host of the Discovery Channel series Out of Egypt.

